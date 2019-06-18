F**k You Too, Orange B!tc#: Donald Trump Says He Refuses To Apologize To #Exonerated5 For Death Penalty Ads

Donald Trump Refuses To Apologize To Central Park 5

At this point, it’s been well-publicized that Donald Trump once took out a full-page ad in four NYC newspapers calling for the death penalty for the 5 then-boys, Yusef Salaam, Kevin Richardson, Anton McCray, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise, who were charged and convicted of raping a woman in Central Park.

Just minutes ago, White House correspondent April Ryan asked the President if he plans on apologizing for taking out those ads since the five men have been exonerated and the real rapist has fully confessed to the crime.

His response shouldn’t surprise you, you’ve heard it before…

POTUS tells @AprilDRyan he will not apologize for taking out a full page ad calling for the men known as the Central Park Five to get the death penalty. He says people on “both sides” confessed. The men were exonerated via DNA evidence. pic.twitter.com/BXvd4nIzXq — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 18, 2019

Yup. You heard right. “Both sides” is back.

Can’t the Secret Service take a day off? Just one day, that’s all it would take.