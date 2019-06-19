ACT UP: Funniest, Wildest & Craziest Hot Girl Summer Tweets

Me getting ready to carry on the Hot Girl summer festivities for Caresha, JT, Megan, Ari & Belacalis. I got ya'll sis. pic.twitter.com/X02FtcUueW — Court Court (@courtewhit) June 11, 2019

Hilarious Hot Girl Summer Tweets

At this point, all the hotties are in formation for Hot Girl Summer 2019 lead by Her Royal Hotness Megan Thee Stallion who has alllll the single (kinda single and married but single) ladies joining the wildly popular movement and ACTIN’ UP on social media with a hilariously reckless wave of tweets and memes.

Looking at all the hot girl summer tweets pic.twitter.com/cvMJIh6KT6 — Shogun Megazord (@thequixote) June 8, 2019

Peep the funniest, wildest and craziest Hot Girl Summer tweets on the flip.