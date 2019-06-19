BirthdayBashATL: DaBaby Says He’s Made THOUSANDS Off Merch From Viral Fight [Video]

DaBaby Talks Viral Mall Video, Influences, And More

We all saw the footage of DaBaby leaving a thirsty rapper with his pants down in a mall (although it’s unclear if he beat dude’s *ss on his own or not).

Now, in a recent interview behind the scenes at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash, he tells Sammy Approved and Alex from Bossip that fighting has actually helped his career. Later he plays a game of “This or That” Charlotte edition and decides between Queen City spots like Bojangles and Cookout.

Watch the “Suge” rapper speak out on that and more in the clip up top, plus his performance below.