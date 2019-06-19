SircieVarnado Black Mother Of Five Killed By Fake Cop At Chicago Walgreens

Say her name..

Sircie Varnado Killed After Incident At Chicago Walgreens

A bizarre and extremely sad story is emerging out of Chicago that’s making national headlines. ABC 7 Chicago reports that Sircie Varnado was fatally shot in the head on June 13 after a man who posed as a cop fatally shot her at a Northwest Chicago Walgreens.

Her family is demanding justice for the mom of five as the shooter remains at large.

Varnado who her family says was unemployed and disabled, was suspected of shoplifting feminine care products by a store manager. Instead of calling authorities, however, the manager called a friend who claimed to be local police.

The man fought with Vernado verbally and then shot her in the head before running away, reports ABC 7 Chicago. Her family members are rightfully outraged.

“There are many ways he could have apprehended her without shooting her in the face,” said her sister Maria Reed. “He could have Tased her, he could have subdued her, hold her down, even pepper sprayed her, at least she would have been alive. I want to know why didn’t the manager call police instead of this wannabe security guard,” Reed wondered.

The man has reportedly been cooperating with police but has yet to be arrested (WTF?) and yet to be identified to the public.

Authorities have released very little details on the shooter but noted that he’s considered an “unofficial security guard” at that Walgreens location and does have a “valid FOID card and concealed carry license.”

SMH.

Watch a video on this shocking story below, why would the manager contact a trigger happy fake cop instead of the police?

We’re thinking about the family of Sircie Varnado.