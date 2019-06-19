Ebro In The Morning: Tracy Morgan Speaks On His Brand New Bugatti Accident For The First Time [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Tracy Morgan's Star Ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Source: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

Tracy Morgan Stops By Ebro In The Morning To Talk About The Last OG

Legendary comedian and actor Tracy Morgan sat down with the hosts of Ebro in the Morning this week to discuss his recent, highly-publicized Bugatti accident for the first time ever.

While he was in the building, Morgan also shared his thoughts on some of the industry’s new comedians, the New York Knicks, looking back at his time on 30 Rock, and an interesting story about James Dolan. Check out the interview down below to get your daily dose of some Tracy Morgan outrageousness

Categories: For Your Information, News, Really????

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.