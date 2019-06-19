Ebro In The Morning: Tracy Morgan Speaks On His Brand New Bugatti Accident For The First Time [Video]

Tracy Morgan Stops By Ebro In The Morning To Talk About The Last OG

Legendary comedian and actor Tracy Morgan sat down with the hosts of Ebro in the Morning this week to discuss his recent, highly-publicized Bugatti accident for the first time ever.

While he was in the building, Morgan also shared his thoughts on some of the industry’s new comedians, the New York Knicks, looking back at his time on 30 Rock, and an interesting story about James Dolan. Check out the interview down below to get your daily dose of some Tracy Morgan outrageousness