Falsetto Fury: “King” of R&BeEeEeE Jacquees Lashes Out Over Not Being A BET Awards NomineEeEeEeE

Jacquees Posts Video Calling Out BET Awards For Not Nominating Him

So The King of R&B mad ya.

The 2019 BET Awards is on Sunday and one auto-tuned soul seeEEEeeeiinger is missing from the nominations. Why won’t BET give King Jacquees his roses!?

Jacquees took to social media on Tuesday to complain about his missing nomination. In a since deleted video, he said:

“Hold on…How in the fu** am I not nominated for a BET Award?”

The King then turned to someone off camera and repeated his disbelief:

“Bruh, how the fu** is that possible?”

How BET?

HOW?!

He continued:

“What the fu**? I ain’t gon’ lie, I feel disrespected at this point. Maybe I gotta work harder. But how hard you gotta work when you nominate ni**as that don’t even…nevermind.”

Peep the clip for yourself below.

The Cash Money seeEEinger has never had a BET nomination.

In the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist category Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino, Chris Brown, John Legend and Khalid fill up the spots.

Ironically, Jacquees will be performing with Tank at the BET Experience at The Novo on June 20. He’s also supposed to release his second studio album Round 2 on July 19, according to Rap-Up. A BET nod would’ve been cute right about now.

But it seems The King will have to give up his thrown to another iconic crooner.