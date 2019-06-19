#BirthdayBashATL: LightSkinKeisha Tears Down The Stage & Talks Support From Other Female Rappers

- By Bossip Staff
LightSkinKeisha

Source: ATLPics.net / Radio One Digital

Watch LightSkinKeisha’s Debut Birthday Bash Performance And BTS Interview

LightSkinKeisha performed at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash for the first time this year and she tore sh*t up.

In an interview behind the scenes, the up-and-coming rapper says she’s been waiting so long for this moment.

Watch her speak on that with Sammy Approved and Alex from Bossip, plus her performance, below.

Categories: Entertainment, Viral Video

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.