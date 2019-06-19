BirthdayBashATL: LightSkinKeisha Tears Down The Stage & Talks Support From Other Female Rappers

Watch LightSkinKeisha’s Debut Birthday Bash Performance And BTS Interview

LightSkinKeisha performed at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash for the first time this year and she tore sh*t up.

In an interview behind the scenes, the up-and-coming rapper says she’s been waiting so long for this moment.

Watch her speak on that with Sammy Approved and Alex from Bossip, plus her performance, below.