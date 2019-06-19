#BirthdayBashATL: LightSkinKeisha Tears Down The Stage & Talks Support From Other Female Rappers
- By Bossip Staff
Watch LightSkinKeisha’s Debut Birthday Bash Performance And BTS Interview
LightSkinKeisha performed at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash for the first time this year and she tore sh*t up.
In an interview behind the scenes, the up-and-coming rapper says she’s been waiting so long for this moment.
Watch her speak on that with Sammy Approved and Alex from Bossip, plus her performance, below.
