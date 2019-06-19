Jesus Take The Wheel: Arizona Man Arrested For Beheading His Roommate’s Dog While She Moved Out

Arizona Man Reportedly Beheads His Roommate’s Dog As She Moves Out

A man in Arizona has been arrested on suspicion of mutilating and beheading his roommate’s dog as she moved out of the home that the two of them shared in a Phoenix suburb.

21-year-old Jose Vega Meza told investigators that he killed the dog on Saturday because his roommate owed rent money to his mother, who owns the home that the two of them stay in in the city of Buckeye, according to police. The man’s roommate told cops that she lost track of her dog as she moved out her belongings, and that’s when she saw Vega Meza trying to sneak a box onto her truck.

The roommate then opened the box to discover something absolutely gruesome inside: the headless dog.

Police could not immediately provide any information about the dog’s breed but said it was small. The roommate was so distraught over the situation that she was unable to call authorities until the next day.

Vega Meza also went on to tell investigators that he killed other animals around his neighborhood, which included a cat he said he drowned, police revealed in court documents. He was booked on suspicion of animal cruelty stemming from the killing and beheading of his roommate’s dog on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was also booked for misdemeanor assault for attacking another inmate after he was booked in jail, according to investigators.

As of this Monday, Vega Meza was still in jail for lack of $20,000 bond.