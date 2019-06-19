Fair Or Foul? Whoopi Goldberg Side Eyes Bella Thorne For Sending Nude Flicks In 2019, Causes Actress To Meltdown

Whoopi Goldberg Says Bella Thorne Could’ve Used Common Sense Before Nude Flicks Leaked, Causes Her To Cry

Whoopi Goldberg is at the center of controversy right now because she’s without sympathy for Bella Thorne. Thorne recently posted nude flicks of herself, she said to get ahead of alleged hackers who threatened to release her filthy photos.

The ladies of The View chimed in, and Whoopi had this to say:

“If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are, don’t take nude pictures of yourself. When they’re hacking you, they’re hacking all of your stuff. So whether it’s one picture or a million pictures, once you take that picture, it goes into the cloud and it’s available for any hacker that wants it. If you don’t know that in 2019, that this is an issue … You cannot be surprised that someone has hacked you, especially if you have stuff on your phone. That’s why they’re hacking you.”

Some stone cold truth. Peep it here:

Unfortunately, Whoopi’s comments hit Thorne in her gut. She released a teary-eyed series of IG stories, announcing she’d never visit the ladies at The View over it. She also says Whoopi was out of pocket for her advice.

Bella wrote:

“Dear whoopi, I have loved u for so long but honestly I’m so displeased and sadden by your response to my leek [sic],” the 21-year-old wrote on her Instagram story along with an emotional video aimed at Goldberg. “Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting. So what a girl can’t send her boyfriend that she misses photos of her that are sexy? Things he’s already seen?”

She added in a tearful video:

“Pretty disgusting, Whoopi, knowing everyone’s seen my s–t … I hope you’re happy … I can only imagine all of the kids who have their s–t released and then they commit suicide. I realy don’t wanna got on The View anymore, because I don’t want to be beaten down by a bunch of older women for my body and my sexuality.”

Hmmm, do you think Whoopi took her comments too far like Thorne says?