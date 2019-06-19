No Shock There: White Indiana Cop Who Killed Eric J. Logan Has History Of Racism Toward Black Women, Interracial Couples

South Bend Cop Who Killed Eric Logan Has Racist Past

A racist pig? Nooo! Say it ain’t so!

A Black man, Eric J. Logan, was killed by a South Bend, Indiana cop, Sgt. Ryan O’Neill, while he was walking to his mother’s house from a family gathering according to HuffPost.

Sgt. O’Neill was responding to a call about car break-ins and someone allegedly carrying a knife. Let the bacon boy tell it, Logan refused orders to drop the knife and thus was shot at twice, one bullet hitting him in the abdomen.

“I’ve known Eric for over 30 years,” Vernado Malone, his cousin said. “He don’t break into cars. He don’t steal.”

While O’Neill’s story is sufficiently shady, he also has a history of racism that needs to be addressed. The Young Turks found court documents that showed that other officers had previously filed complaints against him.

David Newton, then a lieutenant at the department, filed an internal report to the Administrative Advisory board in 2008 against O’Neill for derogatory comments he made in the presence of other officers. Newton filed the report on behalf of trainee Kelly Hibbs who he claimed felt uncomfortable speaking out for fear of retaliation. Hibbs recalled that O’Neill, upon spotting a black woman from their patrol vehicle, turned to Hibbs and asked, “do you want to get some of that black meat?” Later, when passing a black man walking with a white woman, O’Neill allegedly said, “man I hate seeing that, it makes me sick, that makes me want to throw up.”

