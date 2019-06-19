Prideful Papi Preciousness: Dwyane Wade Speaks On The Importance Of Supporting His Son’s Attendance At Miami Pride

Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son At Miami Pride

Dwyane Wade spoke to Variety recently about why it was so important for him to support his younger son in attending a pride parade last spring.

Back in April, the recently-retired NBA star’s then 11-year-old son Zion posted pictures of himself at Miami Pride, along with his siblings and stepmother Gabrielle Union. Wade was on the road with the Miami Heat at the time, but made sure to chime in and voice his love for Zion on social media. “We support each other wide Pride!” he wrote on his Instagram page.

“I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” Dwyane said to Variety during his interview at Cannes Lions, the annual advertising conference in the South of France. “I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”

When he was asked if he had a message for other parents during Pride month, the baller said it’s no different than parenting every other month of the year.

“I’m asked a question about my kids a lot from a sports perspective,” Wade said. “I think people expect you to parent each kids the same. They are all different, and I have to get to know them and where they are. I have to say to most parents, get to know your kids. Don’t put your wants and needs on them.”

Dwyane Wade also said that he was surprised over the fact that his love for his son resulted in some backlash on social media.