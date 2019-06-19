Prideful Papi Preciousness: Dwyane Wade Speaks On The Importance Of Supporting His Son’s Attendance At Miami Pride
Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son At Miami Pride
Dwyane Wade spoke to Variety recently about why it was so important for him to support his younger son in attending a pride parade last spring.
View this post on Instagram
Happy 12th Birthday to my mini-me Zion! I’ve asked you over and over not to grow up on me and now look at you. Getting taller. Becoming more and more good looking everyday and teaching all of us along the way. I love the kid that you are and i love the young man that you’re becoming. Iam so thankful that i was chosen to be your father and guide you thru this world. Continue to be brave. Continue to be the smartest person in the room. Continue to be Zion Malachi Wade! Swipe.. #12
Back in April, the recently-retired NBA star’s then 11-year-old son Zion posted pictures of himself at Miami Pride, along with his siblings and stepmother Gabrielle Union. Wade was on the road with the Miami Heat at the time, but made sure to chime in and voice his love for Zion on social media. “We support each other wide Pride!” he wrote on his Instagram page.
“I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” Dwyane said to Variety during his interview at Cannes Lions, the annual advertising conference in the South of France.
“I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”
When he was asked if he had a message for other parents during Pride month, the baller said it’s no different than parenting every other month of the year.
“I’m asked a question about my kids a lot from a sports perspective,” Wade said. “I think people expect you to parent each kids the same. They are all different, and I have to get to know them and where they are. I have to say to most parents, get to know your kids. Don’t put your wants and needs on them.”
Dwyane Wade also said that he was surprised over the fact that his love for his son resulted in some backlash on social media.
“This is my job as a father. I’m very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes from it. I’m doing what every parent has to do. Once you bring kids into this world, you become unselfish.
“It’s my job to be their role model, to be their voice in my kids’ lives, to let them know you can conquer the world. So, go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and just love you.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.