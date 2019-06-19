Hoodrich Pablo Juan On Headline Heat

Hoodrich Pablo Juan is a prime example of staying positive despite all the bull ish that comes his way. The Decatur rapper recently stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about him — and although some of the topic were a little touchy and borderline interrogative, Pablo kept it as real as he could.

As for him being tested and stripped naked during a robbery, according to Juan “that’s BIG cap”. Check out the full video above to see what else the Blo rapper had to say.