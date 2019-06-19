Bombs Away: Chance The Rapper Goes Chance The Comedian And, Uh, Well… [Video]

Chance The Rapper Did Standup Comedy At The Laugh Factory

Stick to your day job, kid.

Chance the Rapper bombed on stage last night at Chicago’s Laugh Factory. According to TMZ, Chance was on a date with his wife Kristen and after the main acts had done their thing, the club opened the mic to anyone with enough balls to grab it and tell a few jokes.

Chance couldn’t resist.

What happened next was, well, press play down bottom and see for yourself.

Did you laugh?