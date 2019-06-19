6 God Cometh: Drake Announces He’s In “Album Mode” With A Series Of Silken Lothario, Country Club, Mobster, Speedo Thot Photos

Drake Posts “Album Mode” Instagram Photos

Drizzy Drake is back.

Aubrey took to Instagram to announce that he is officially in “album mode” so we may be getting a full serving of the 6 God before the end of the year.

The photos Aubs chose to make this announcement range from lip-lickin’ lover boy to putter-swingin’ country clubber to mobster boy bander all the way to his final form, sandy-and-soaking-wet vacation thot.

Like, really?

Bit Schoolboy Q’s whole golf style. SMH.

Backstreet Boys, but make it wankster.

Ladies, keep it funky, you zoomed in on his package in that last pic didn’t you? Nasty a$$es.