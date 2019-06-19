6 God Cometh: Drake Announces He’s In “Album Mode” With A Series Of Silken Lothario, Country Club, Mobster, Speedo Thot Photos

- By Bossip Staff

Toronto Raptors Victory Parade & Rally

Source: Isaiah Trickey / Getty

Drake Posts “Album Mode” Instagram Photos

Drizzy Drake is back.

Aubrey took to Instagram to announce that he is officially in “album mode” so we may be getting a full serving of the 6 God before the end of the year.

The photos Aubs chose to make this announcement range from lip-lickin’ lover boy to putter-swingin’ country clubber to mobster boy bander all the way to his final form, sandy-and-soaking-wet vacation thot.

View this post on Instagram

Album Mode. A series of photos by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Like, really?

View this post on Instagram

Album Mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Bit Schoolboy Q’s whole golf style. SMH.

View this post on Instagram

Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Backstreet Boys, but make it wankster.

View this post on Instagram

Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Ladies, keep it funky, you zoomed in on his package in that last pic didn’t you? Nasty a$$es.

Categories: Hate It or Love It?!?!, Instagram, News

