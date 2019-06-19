How Convenient Is F***kin That? Lady Gaga Rumored As Bradley Cooper’s Potential Love Interest In Guardians Of The Galaxy 3
- By Bossip Staff
Lady Gaga Rumored To Join Bradley Cooper In Guardians Of The Galaxy 3
Fresh out a divorce announcement frying pan, and into the rumor mill fire for Bradley Cooper.
Word on the internet is that Bradley’s fan-speculated secret lover, Lady Gaga, will be joining him in a very intimate way in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Watch this space. We’ve seen lust in Gaga’s eyes over the past year as she and Bradley won award after award for their roles in A Star Is Born. We wouldn’t be surprised at all if they have a furry bae-ship in the MCU.
Also, all of this could be B.S. fan-fiction internet rumors. Guess we’ll all have to stay tuned to find out.
