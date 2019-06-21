“Life After Lockup’s” Brittney & Marcellino Talk New Season & Reveal The Secret To Their Lasting Love (Exclusive)

Reality Show Couple Talks The Ups & Downs Of Their Relationship

They became famous after chronicling their unorthodox love on the reality TV show “Love After Lockup.”

And, the formerly incarcerated Brittney Santiago and her husband Marcellino have managed to stay together after her release – unlike many of their fellow cast members.

Marcellino said the couple started off with a strong foundation built on patience and communication – and both wanted the same things for their lives once Brittney got out.

Brittney agreed.

“The difference between us and the other couples is that we took the time to get to know each other genuinely,” Brittney told BOSSIP. “We fell in who we are and not with a fantasy…that leads to disappointments and failure.”

But the couple said it hasn’t been an easy ride. Marcellino said he doesn’t like that Brittney was still associating with her ex-girlfriend Amanda. And viewers have accused Marcellino of being controlling with his new wife.

“We’re still trying to learn to exist together,” Marcellino admitted. “Brittney’s only been out for a year and a half.

Brittney’s new life with Marcellino is a far cry from her world just two years ago when she was serving a stint for drug possession. She said she’s now a stay at home mom to her son Giovanni, 4, from a previous relationship, and their six-month-old daughter Zoila.

“The baby is everything that we both wanted,” Brittney said. “She’s so precious. Her attitude is so great. She’s so calm and happy all the time.”

The reality show favorites also gave a glimpse of what their storyline would be in the new season of “Life After Lockup.”

“It’s gonna be a roller coaster ride,” Marcellino said. “This is truly life after lockup. We now have a kid. We have Giovanni full time. We bought a house, (there’s a) new relationship, a new baby and trying to co-parent. And it’s not all good.”

“Life After Lockup” airs Friday nights on WeTV.