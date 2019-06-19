650Luc: YFN Lucci Celebrates His Mixtape With Reginae, Influencers & His $400K Custom-Wrapped Maybach

It’s Gangsta Grillz, you bastards…

YFN Lucci Celebrates “650 Luc” Mixtape

YFN Lucci recently celebrated the pre-release of his new Gangsta Grillz project with top ATL DJs, influencers and his girlfriend. TIG President Fly Henry brought out hundreds to Midtown Atlanta’s “The Garage” Monday to celebrate Lucci’s 650LUC mixtape.

Atlanta rap stars like Trouble, Bloody Jay, Yungeen Ace, OMB Peezy, DJ Smallz and DJ Drama who hosted the tape were in attendance to celebrate the release.

The guests were treated to libations sponsored by Avion and Belaire, and scrumptious appetizers such as chicken kabobs, shrimp cocktails, vegetable spring rolls, and a creative spin on apple pie prepared by Chef Kodak. Lucci was surprised with a cake decorated with TIG artwork and his upcoming mixtape, prepared by IncrediblySweet.

65 of his personally invited fans and influencers were also on hand as he played the mixtape from his fully customized $400K 650 Maybach. His longtime love Reginae Carter was also on hand and sat passenger side of the vehicle, reciting every word to his songs.

See more from YFN Lucci’s 650 Luc mixtape party on the flip.