It’s A Bad Chick Holiday: Trina Drags Her Famous Exes On New Bop “BAPS” With Nicki Minaj [Listen]

- By Bossip Staff
Trina, Nicki Minaj

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Hate It Or Love It?! Trina And Nicki Minaj – BAPS

Welp! Who knew Trina dated Tory Lanez???? The certified bad chick is releasing all animosity she’s had for her exes, including French Montana, James Harden, and Kenyan Martin on BAPS with Nicki Minaj. Both ladies did what they had to do over the “Hoodrat Chick” sampled song. They trade verses over all of the dudes they’ve had on their rosters. Perfect for the upcoming hot girl summer.

Hit play and tell us if this is a banger or a flop!

 

Categories: For Your Information, News, Viral Video

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.