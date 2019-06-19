It’s A Bad Chick Holiday: Trina Drags Her Famous Exes On New Bop “BAPS” With Nicki Minaj [Listen]

Hate It Or Love It?! Trina And Nicki Minaj – BAPS

Welp! Who knew Trina dated Tory Lanez???? The certified bad chick is releasing all animosity she’s had for her exes, including French Montana, James Harden, and Kenyan Martin on BAPS with Nicki Minaj. Both ladies did what they had to do over the “Hoodrat Chick” sampled song. They trade verses over all of the dudes they’ve had on their rosters. Perfect for the upcoming hot girl summer.

Hit play and tell us if this is a banger or a flop!