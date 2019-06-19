A “Lil Positivity”: Black Father And Son From Viral Baby Conversation Star In Denny’s Commercial

Viral Father And Son Star In Denny’s Commercial

By this time many of you, millions of you perhaps, have seen the following video of a father and his unintelligible baby boy having a full-blown conversation.

The viral moment has led to Detzin and Kingston Pryor becoming the stars of their very own Denny’s commercial.

find cute baby from viral video and bring him to Denny’s … ✅ pic.twitter.com/f6BvdfnzaB — Denny's (@DennysDiner) June 16, 2019

Denny’s hasn’t always had the best reputation when it comes to their treatment of Black folks, but good on them for showcasing positive images of Black fatherhood.