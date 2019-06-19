History-Making: Janet Mock Signs Multi-Million Dollar Netflix Deal, Becoming First Black Trans Woman To Make Landmark Move

Janet Mock Signs Landmark Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Netflix

Writer, director, producer and activist Janet Mock is making history thanks to a historic deal with Netflix.

According to Variety, Mock signed a three-year, multimillion-dollar pact with the streaming company, giving them exclusive rights to her TV series and a first-look option on feature film projects. The deal makes Mock the first out transgender woman to call major creative shots at a big content company.

As part of Mock’s agreement, she will serve as an executive producer and director on Ryan Murphy‘s forthcoming Netflix series Hollywood. Murphy is the man behind such hit series as Glee, American Horror Story and Pose.

Despite being apart of the Netflix brand, Mock will still be allowed to continue as a director and writer on Pose, which is an LGBTQ drama set in New York City’s ballroom scene.

On top of all this, the Netflix deal will allow Mock to create programs that employ and highlight communities that have historically been marginalized by Hollywood — including women of color and trans people.

“As someone who grew up in front of the TV screen, whether that was watching talk shows or family sitcoms or VHS films, I never thought that I would be embraced,” Mock said in a statement. “And more than embraced. Given not just a seat at the table but a table of my own making.”

Mock says she hopes the deal “will be a huge signal boost, industrywide, to empower people and equip them to tell their own stories.”

She’s currently interviewing creative executives for her yet-to-be-named production banner. Projects being developed include a college-set drama exploring a young trans woman’s life, a series about New Orleans after the abolishment of slavery and a reboot of a celebrated sitcom.

Congrats to Janet and we’ll keep you posted as the projects go from development to screen. Until then, peep Janet’s reaction to the deal below!