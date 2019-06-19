Kween Of Green: Kerry Washington Looked Heart Eye Heavenly At Cannes Lions 2019
- By Bossip Staff
Kerry Washington Stuns At Cannes Lion 2019
Famously private mother of 3 Kerry Washington reminded everyone that she’s STILL that chick at Spotify & Hulu’s intimate evening of music and culture at Cannes Lions 2019 where she stunned in a smoldering emerald dress currently melting the internet into heart eye goo.
Hit the flip to bask in Kerry’s Cannes Lion magnificence.
