Get Well: Social Media Star Supa Cent Hospitalized, Suffers Extensive Memory Loss Since Giving Birth

Supa Cent Hospitalized, Suffering Memory Loss

Beauty entrepreneur Raynell Steward aka Supa Cent on social media has been dealing with the extensive loss of her memory. The star has been posting from her hospital room, where she says she spent 9 days. From her bandaged head, Supa presumably went through some type of medical procedure over her condition.

After recently giving birth, Supa hinted that she has been going through a medical crisis and asked her followers for their prayers over her health.

Recently, on an Instagram live video, Supa Cent disclosed that she was suffering from memory loss. Something confirmed by her best friend Jesseca Dupart in a separate post, according to Madame Noire. Supa told fans her health situation has been “weird”.

“I feel normal now, but it’s still some things I don’t even know,” she said. I’m going on my timeline, went to my thing and saw I had a whole f–kin’ event. They said the event was big. I had an after-party and all of that. I didn’t know anything about that. I knew about it, but it’s like all of that interrupted my memory. First of all, I never known that was possible to happen. That’s what f–ked me up. When the doctor told me what was wrong, I didn’t even think that was possible. Like how can something alter my memory? It’s weird.”

Jesseca Dupart told fans that she witnessed her bestie completely go blink at a recent event where she didn’t remember a man she had met before or where she even was. In an effort to get her memory active, an old friend in business wrote her a letter and Supa shared it to social media.

Despite her health crisis, Supa Cent is assuring friends and followers that she’s able to return to work, which includes a 16-week schedule of events. Supa says doctors cleared her after spending 9 days in the hospital.

Get well soon!