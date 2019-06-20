Mommy-Daughter Preciousness: Porsha & Pilar Vacation In Florida—But Why’d She Unfollow Her Fiancé AGAIN?

Porsha Williams Vacations With Daughter, Unfollows Fiancé

Another day, another bit of speculation surrounding Porsha Williams’ relationship. The RHOA star who’s been rumored to be broken up with her fiancé was spotted in Hollywood, Florida for a little rest and relaxation with her daughter.

Porsha and Pilar Jhena posed poolside at the Costa Hollywood Beach Resort for some super precious mommy-daughter photos but if you look on Porsha’s left hand, something is noticeably missing.

Porsha isn’t wearing the engagement ring her Hot Dog slingin’ sweetie Dennis McKinley gave her. This comes amid rumors that they broke up after he allegedly cheated and as Dennis pursues legal action against a blogger helping to spread the gossip.

That’s not all however, fans have noticed that Porsha (ONCE AGAIN) unfollowed her fiancé on Instagram. The first time she was joined in unfollowing him by her mother and her sister before she changed her mine and refollowed him on the social site.

Fans are now flooding Porsha with questions about her relationship, but so far she’s staying silent.

Do YOU think there’s trouble in paradise between Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley???

See more ringless Porsha on the flip.