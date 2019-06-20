Megan Thee Stallion Brings The Boat And Her Bangin’ Bawwwwdy To The Pretty Little Thing BET Awards Pre-Party

Megan Thee Stallion Pretty Little Thing BET Awards Pre-Party

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Megan Thee Stallion Performs For Pretty Little Thing Party

Pretty Little Thing hosted a BET Awards Pre-Party at their Hollywood location Wednesday night. Megan The Stallion, Lil Mosey and OT Genasis all performed for the event.

Larsa Pippen Uman Kamani Pretty Little Thing BET Awards Pre-Party

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Larsa Pippen was also at the event, pictured here alongside PLT CEO Umar Kamani.

Check out more photos below:

