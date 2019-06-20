Megan Thee Stallion Brings The Boat And Her Bangin’ Bawwwwdy To The Pretty Little Thing BET Awards Pre-Party
- By Bossip Staff
Megan Thee Stallion Performs For Pretty Little Thing Party
Pretty Little Thing hosted a BET Awards Pre-Party at their Hollywood location Wednesday night. Megan The Stallion, Lil Mosey and OT Genasis all performed for the event.
Larsa Pippen was also at the event, pictured here alongside PLT CEO Umar Kamani.
Check out more photos below:
