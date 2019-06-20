Home Alone Bishes: 11-Year-Old Boy Uses MACHETE To Thwart Home Intruder

11-Year-Old Uses Machete To Stop Home Intruder From Robbing Mobile Home

One 11-year-old kid was ready to defend his house harder than a Mcallister, only his Home Alone experience involved machetes.

According The News & Observer, Braydon Smith was home by himself on Friday morning while his father Chistopher Smith was at work. The sixth grader was rarely left alone, but his dad said he mixed up camp start dates and trusted his son enough to stay home for one day and play video games.

Ironically, while playing Grand Theft Auto on his PlayStation, Braydon said he heard someone outside his 900-square-foot mobile home in North Carolina. He ran to his bedroom window to find two men and a woman outside knocking.

Brayden then called his mom and told her to call the police. After this, he went to hide behind his bedroom door as he heard a window “get slammed in” on the other side of his home.

Police believe the intruder to be 19-year-old Jataveon Dashawn Hall. Authorities say he walked through the house with one of the Smith family’s unloaded pellet rifles, then he came into contact with Braydon and threatened him.

“He pointed a pellet gun at me that was located in our house. I knew that it wasn’t loaded so I just sat down and got in my closet like he told me to,” Braydon told ABC 11. “He went into the living room to grab my phone to make sure I didn’t call the 911 or anything. When I saw him try to put it in his pocket, I grabbed my machete off of my wall and went to hit him.”

Why was there a machete in the house in the first place, you may ask?

Brayden supposedly bought it to cut down trees and branches while camping.

When he approached Hall with the weapon, Braydon slashed him in the back of the neck and made him bleed, which eventually caused the intruder to flee, according to the boy.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office say after Hall fled the scene he sought medical attention and has since been taken into custody. His bail was set at $175,000, according to inmate records. He’s currently at the Orange County Detention Center and is charged with breaking an entering, interfering with emergency communication, second-degree kidnapping, and assault on a child under 12.

When explaining his thinking during the attack, Brayden explained:

“It went by really fast. I knew I didn’t have the time to think about what I was going to do. I just grabbed a weapon in the house and acted with it.”

"I knew I had to act in the heat of the moment." 11-year-old boy who hit an alleged robber with a machete says he knew he didn't have time be afraid. https://t.co/uXfVkhKgZT pic.twitter.com/31eSoHGMxS — ABC News (@ABC) June 17, 2019

Authorities are currently searching for the other parties who allegedly accompanied Hall during the attempted burglary.