“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Michael’s Out Of Prison Again And Megan Needs Answers! [VIDEO]

Megan Confronts Michael About His Lies On “Life After Lockup”

There’s a brand new episode of “Life After Lockup” airing on WeTV Friday and we can’t wait to see it! Fortunately we’ve got an exclusive clip to tide us over in the meantime. In the clip, Megan demands answers from Michael, immediately after his second release from prison. She’s tired of being in this love triangle and getting played. Watch below:

What do you think she has to tell him? She’s found someone else? She’s pregnant? She’s probably pregnant. Sarah is gonna have a whole cow!

Here’s more about the episode:

Megan confronts Michael about his lies & other women at his release. Clint’s mom is stunned by Tracie’s unexpected visit. Andrea breaks down at Lamar’s release. Michael’s wife, Sarah, flips when she learns the shocking truth about Michael & Megan.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup – “Truth & Lies” airs tomorrow, June 21 at 9pm ET/PT on WeTV.