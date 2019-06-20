Real Recognize Real: Killer Mike Wants Rappers To Receive Credit For Their Role In Decriminalizing Marijuana

Killer Mike Is Pushing For Rappers To Get Their Proper Credit

You can always count on Killer Mike to speak up for what he believes in, and this time, he’s focusing on making sure rappers get the credit that’s due to them in the continued fight for the decriminalization of marijuana.

During the “Free to State” panel discussion held by The Washington Post on June 17, the Run The Jewels rapper explained why his peers deserve a lot of the credit for decriminalizing the drug.

“We know that with national decriminalization of marijuana now, a lot of people are going to get credit for it—a lot of activists, a lot of workers. But I can show you a line that leads straight back to Cypress Hill, that leads straight back to Snoop Dogg, that leads straight back to people like [the late R&B/funk guitarist] Rick James.”

Killer Mike also made sure to note that if hip-hop is not properly credited for their role in decriminalization, the stigmas and prejudices surrounding marijuana use will continue to push forward.

“If it’s not duly acknowledged publicly—if the media isn’t pushing the line of that narrative, if the media isn’t giving us that freedom, if the media treats rappers differently than they do country artists—then you’re going to see a galvanization of what the prejudices that we already see.”

You can check out the entire Free to State press conference with Killer Mike down below: