Joe Biden Senselessly Suggested ‘Civility’Toward Segregationists & The Innanet Dragged Him To The CLUELESS Chasm

Joe Biden Dragged For Suggesting Civil Working Relationship With Segregationists

Joe Biden got BLASTED after he suggested the nation work toward a “civil” relationship with segregationists this week. According to NPR, he told donors at a fundraiser in NY Tuesday night:

“I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland,” Biden said, according to a pool report. “He never called me ‘boy’; he always called me ‘son.’ ” “Well, guess what? At least there was some civility,” Biden said, also pointing to a working relationship he forged with Georgia Sen. Herman Talmadge, another segregationist Democrat. “We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished. But today, you look at the other side and you’re the enemy. Not the opposition, the enemy. We don’t talk to each other anymore.”

Is dude serious?? New Jersey senator Cory Booker wasted no time responding…

“You don’t joke about calling black men ‘boys,’ ” New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, one of three black Democratic candidates for president, said in a statement Wednesday. “Vice President Biden’s relationships with proud segregationists are not the model for how we make America a safer and more inclusive place for black people, and for everyone. I have to tell Vice President Biden, as someone I respect, that he is wrong for using his relationships with Eastland and Talmadge as examples of how to bring our country together.”

California senator Kamala Harris agreed that what Biden said was absolutely wrong…

California Sen. Kamala Harris told reporters at the Capitol, “I have a great deal of respect for Vice President Biden. He’s done very good work, and he has served our country in a very noble way. But to coddle the reputations of segregationists, of people who if they had their way I would literally not be standing here as a member of the United States Senate, is, I think, it’s just misinformed and it’s wrong.” Harris declined to say whether Biden should apologize for the comments.

As for Uncle Joe himself, he’s saying that Cory should apologize to him. “There’s not a racist bone in my body,” said Biden.

Biden hits back at Booker over segregationist senator.

“Apologize for what? Cory [Booker] should apologize. He knows better” pic.twitter.com/xq8lLk4tTj — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) June 20, 2019

Civility with racists—–you know we’re good on that Biden.

See how other folks feel about being civil with racist segregationists on the flip…