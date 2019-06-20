Shook Ones: Kylie Jenner Told Jordyn Woods She’s “Scared Of Her Now” After Hook Up With Tristan Without A Thought Of Khloe Or True! [VIDEO]

Kylie Jenner And Sisters Kim And Khloe Kardashian Talk About How Out Of Character Jordyn Woods Was

Welp… the clips from Sunday night’s upcoming “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” finale keep coming and the latest one reveals how Kylie’s conversation with Jordyn went after learning of her hookup with Tristan Thompson.

Kim sounds kinda crazy with the whole “if I was her I’d have been at Khloe’s door step” crying and groveling business. Do you think Jordyn should have behaved the way Kim says she should have? Or is that even a realistic expectation?

The first part of the season finale of “KUWTK” airs this Sunday, June 23rd at 9PM ET/PT.