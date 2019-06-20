‘Big Sausage’ Complimenting Evelyn Lozada Speaks On Rob Kardashian Tweets, Relationship With Jennifer Williams & More [Video]

Evelyn Lozada Responds To Rob Kardashian Dating Rumors

Basketball Wives has only been back on air for three episodes, and it didn’t take long for Evelyn Lozada to have some off-air drama of her own. The reality star stopped by The Breakfast Club on Thursday and dished on that suspicious Twitter exchange between her Rob Kardashian earlier this week.

“I have never seen his sausage,” Evelyn clarified, referring to the tweets. “It just really started off as a bet. Like, I was dared and I take dares seriously. I’m like, ‘Don’t dare me ’cause I’ll tweet something crazy.'”

The dare came about when Evelyn wished Rob—who she calls an “amazing father” to Dream Kardashian—a Happy Father’s Day over the weekend.

“I said, ‘Happy Father’s Day big dick Rob,'” Evelyn revealed. “And he was like, ‘Oh, thank you! I bet you won’t say that to the world.’ I said, ‘Don’t play with me, ’cause I would.’ And he said, ‘No you won’t.'”

She added, “So it was really just…I took a bet too serious.” Evelyn also shared the she and Rob—who was also recently getting flirty with Natti Natasha—are “cool” but they “never went on a date” prior to their Twitter conversation.

“I think Rob is a nice guy, I really, really do,” Evelyn said. “I feel like he has potential for greatness and I hope he really keeps kicking ass in the gym, because I think he’s a nice looking man.”

She then confirmed, “I would go on a date with Rob.” Whew, sounds like drama. Watch the full video above to see what else Ms. Lozada had to spill, er, share.