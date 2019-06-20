Ya’ll Feelin’ It? XXL’s 2019 Freshman List Revealed 

2019 XXl Freshman List Revealed

It’s that time of year again when hip hop heads, old and young alike, debate on whether the XXL Freshman list is classic or trash. Unlike the last couple of years, the 2019 Freshmen list includes lots of familiar faces.

Everyone’s favorite Hot Girl, Megan Thee Stallion graced the cover, along with DMV emcee Rico Nasty. Philly phenom Tierra Whack also made the list, finally getting the shine she deserves.

It wouldn’t be a 2019 without Da Baby and Blueface on it — although some think Baby deserves his own cover.

All in all, folks on Twitter don’t seem to be too mad at this year’s Freshmen list.

Xxl freshmen class look legit this time — #FreeZay (@Trucrazy_Q) June 20, 2019

Xxl freshmen class lit as hell this year no cap — Tay Keith (@taykeith) June 20, 2019

What are your thoughts?