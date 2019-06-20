MOMMA! Migos Return With A New Cake-Shakin’, Cash-Wavin’ Single “Stripper Bowl” [Video]

Migos Release New Single “Stripper Bowl”

Migos are back with a new single and it serves as an audio recounting of the now-famous event known as the Stripper Bowl.

For those who don’t remember, the Stripper Bowl was the $3 million shaky-butt celebration that Quality Control put on during the Super Bowl in Atlanta this past February.

The boys from the nawf side bring the event to your ears via an aptly named song titled “Stripper Bowl”.

Hate it or love it?