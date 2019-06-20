New Butt, New Life: Former #LHHATL Star Estelita Goes Through With Silicon Removal Surgery [Photo]

Estelita Has Successful Silicon Removal Surgery

Congratulations are in order for Estelita Quintero. Previously, the reality tv actress revealed to fans that she had fallen sick because of a butt surgery gone wrong. The “Love and Hip Hop” star says she fell into a depression over her ailing buttocks and generally being unhappy with her career. So, she packed it all up and, and moved to California.

Since moving west, Estelita has made her health a priority with the goal to fix her bad butt injections at the top of the list. Finally, she’s gotten it taken care of. Estelita says her surgery was a success!

Surgery went really good, thank you God for been my guidance and protecting me all the way, thank you to all my followers for the love and support. I’m weak right now laying in bed but every chance I get, I be checking my DM.

She’s feeling weak right now, but she says she thankful for everyone’s love and support in this draining surgery process.

Get well soon, Estelita!