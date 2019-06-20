Afrocentric Excellence: Ciara, Iman & Teyana Taylor Cover ESSENCE’s July/August Issue

Ciara, Iman & Teyana Taylor Cover ESSENCE’s Summer Issue

Another day, another ESSENCE slay. The magazine’s enlisted Ciara, Teyana Taylor, and Iman for a #BlackGirlMagic packed July/August issue highlighting the ladies excelling in their respective careers and day-to-day lives.

Stunning Somalian supermodel Iman is highlighted for her philanthropy and mogul status. At age 63 she’s also absolutely ageless and a pioneer in the beauty world with her Iman Cosmetics.

“When I came on the scene, I was catering to women of all skin colors,” Iman explains. “Regardless of what hue you are, as long as you are a woman with skin of color, whether you are Asian, Latina or African, I opened that gate. And Fenty knocked the gate out.”

Teyana’s also covering the issue and speaking on her beautiful baby girl Junie that’s changed her life. According to Teyana, she’s working hard to instill confidence in her daughter.

“Being a mom makes you move differently, think differently and speak differently,” Taylor says. “Once I had Junie, I realized I was living for so much more.” “I’m just teaching her early: ‘You are beautiful, you are smart, you are magic,’ ” she says. Through her relationship with her husband, Taylor is also modeling the power of commitment. “Love is important,” she says.

As for CiCi’s amazing Afrocentric cover, she’s rocking waist-length faux locks while speaking on the power of prayer…

“My faith has carried me through every challenge and triumph,” she reflects. “When I was younger and wanting things to happen when I wanted them to happen, I could never have imagined that 15 years later I’d be having the time of my life.”

and ways she’s “leveling up” her life.

“I’m trying to keep getting better, make health-conscious decisions and be the best mom and wife I can be,” she says. “No matter how much success you have, I believe there’s always an opportunity to grow and learn something new. And I’m keeping my sexy up too.”

ESSENCE’s July-Aug issue is on stands 6/21.