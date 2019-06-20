Cowboy Feelings: Lil Nas X Puts Yeehaw Agenda On Pause For Heartfelt “Panini” Music Video

Lil Nas X Releases “Panini” Music Video On Eve Of ‘7’ EP Release

Lil Nas X has struck again, and this time, he’s setting aside his “know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em” boots for a heartfelt relationship song.

Don’t get it twisted, Nas X is still making music in the trap realm, but with “Panini,” he seems to be singing to a lover who’s tune has changed now that he’s gotten big. Check out the CGI-filled visuals for the track below, which sample’s Nirvana‘s “In Bloom,” then be sure to cop Lil Nas X’s new EP called 7, which drops at midnight!