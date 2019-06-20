Trappin’: Nicki Minaj Puts Her “Husband’s” Bulging Breakfast Boner On Blast To Promote “Megatron”

- By Bossip Staff

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Street Sightings

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

Nicki Minaj Posts “Morning Wood” Promo For Megatron

If you haven’t heard yet, Onika Tanya Maraj is about to drop some new-new and she’s back on social media with some shenanigans to make sure we know all about it.

View this post on Instagram

They call me #Megatron — FRIDAY 6/21

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Nicki took to Twitter to post the following video about her man’s “morning wood” to promote her new single “Megatron” that is set to debut at midnight tonight.

There’s a fine line between PDA and TMI, but ok, sure.

View this post on Instagram

Midnight — tomorrow

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Nicki also announced a brand new episode of Queen Radio airing tomorrow and Lord only knows what she’s gonna get on the mic and say.

Will you be tuned in?

