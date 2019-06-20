Trappin’: Nicki Minaj Puts Her “Husband’s” Bulging Breakfast Boner On Blast To Promote “Megatron”

Nicki Minaj Posts “Morning Wood” Promo For Megatron

If you haven’t heard yet, Onika Tanya Maraj is about to drop some new-new and she’s back on social media with some shenanigans to make sure we know all about it.

Nicki took to Twitter to post the following video about her man’s “morning wood” to promote her new single “Megatron” that is set to debut at midnight tonight.

when morning wood leads to #Megatron promo. 😩😂 who’s ready for MIDNIGHT?!!!! 😜🦄 pic.twitter.com/3OA7pgz8hZ — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) June 20, 2019

There’s a fine line between PDA and TMI, but ok, sure.

Nicki also announced a brand new episode of Queen Radio airing tomorrow and Lord only knows what she’s gonna get on the mic and say.

Will you be tuned in?