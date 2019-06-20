Pure Comedy: Brian Tyree Henry & Aubrey Plaza Take a Lie Detector Test [Video]

Aubrey Plaza And Brian Tyree Henry Test Each Other With Some Lie Detectors

Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry–who star in Child’s Play, which debuts in theaters nationwide on June 21st–stopped by Vanity Fair this week to take a lie detector test.

Is Aubrey really from Delaware? Did she always speak in a deadpan manner? Does she think going to an all-girls Catholic school messed her up in any way? Did Brian go to Yale? Does he think he’s a better actor than Aubrey? Find out the answers to all of those questions and more in this video.