Seen On The Scene: LL COOL J, Spike Lee, Action Bronson & Shepard Fairey Celebrate Beyond The Streets Exhibition
LL COOL J, Spike Lee, Rosie Perez, Action Bronson & Shepard Fairey Celebrate BEYOND The Streets Exhibition
Last night, LL COOL J, Spike Lee, Rosie Perez, Fisher Stevens, Action Bronson and many legendary artists from the street art and graffiti community showed up to celebrate the NYC VIP Opening Preview of BEYOND the STREETS at 25 Kent Ave. Hosted by LL COOL J and Roger Gastman, the party kicked off the official public opening (Friday, June 21) of the 100,000 sq ft exhibition of graffiti, street art and beyond, including some of the most pervasive artists of the community, including Shepard Fairey, Keith Haring, Kenny Scharf, Timothy Curtis, Takashi Murakami, TAKI 183, Cleon Peterson, LADY PINK and more.
Bert Krak was in attendance tattooing guests in his Brooklyn-inspired tattoo porch. Legendary DJ Stretch Armstrong spun 90’s hip hop while break dancers moved around the two-floor exhibit.
The exhibition officially opens to the public tomorrow, Friday, June 21. Tickets available here:https://beyondthestreets.com/
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.