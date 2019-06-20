Baby’s First Red Carpet: Tia Mowry-Hardricht Brings Son Cree And Daughter Cairo To “Elf Pets” Advance Screening
Tia Mowry Attends Red Carpet Screening With Her Kids
How precious is this pic?! Tia Mowry, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, and Cree Hardrict posed with characters during The Elf on the Shelf advance screening of “Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale” at The Grove on June 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. This was the first time Tia brought baby Cairo to a red carpet event. So cute riiiight?
It’s been a busy week for Cree and Cairo already. Tia brought the kids to Disneyland this week with her brother Tahj and sister Tamera’s families as well.
Hit the flip for more precious family pics.
View this post on Instagram
Just getting to posting about #fathersday today. We totally just wanted to be present and it was amazing. @coryhardrict thanks for holding us down. We love you very much. Thanks for just being HERE. Ps, whenever you take a photo, of course everyone says SMILE, and as you can see, #Cree is definitely my son and #cairo is definitely @coryhardrict daughter! Lol! 💕
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.