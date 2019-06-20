Baby’s First Red Carpet: Tia Mowry-Hardricht Brings Son Cree And Daughter Cairo To “Elf Pets” Advance Screening

Tia Mowry Attends Red Carpet Screening With Her Kids

How precious is this pic?! Tia Mowry, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, and Cree Hardrict posed with characters during The Elf on the Shelf advance screening of “Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale” at The Grove on June 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. This was the first time Tia brought baby Cairo to a red carpet event. So cute riiiight?

It’s been a busy week for Cree and Cairo already. Tia brought the kids to Disneyland this week with her brother Tahj and sister Tamera’s families as well.

