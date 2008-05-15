Another Day, Another Lawsuit: Lil Kim

Posted by Bossip Staff

Lil Kim’s about to collect a sizeable check:

“Lil’ Kim notched a victory in court yesterday, when a judge awarded her $500,000 dollars over an unauthorized DVD released by former cohort Lil’ Cease. Lil’ Kim filed the $6 million dollar lawsuit against Lil’ Cease in July of 2005, claiming the former Junior M.A.F.I.A. member illegally used her name and likeness to promote his DVD The Chronicles of Junior M.A.F.I.A. Part II: Reloaded.”