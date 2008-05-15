Another Day, Another Lawsuit: Lil Kim
- By Bossip Staff
Posted by Bossip Staff
Lil Kim’s about to collect a sizeable check:
“Lil’ Kim notched a victory in court yesterday, when a judge awarded her $500,000 dollars over an unauthorized DVD released by former cohort Lil’ Cease. Lil’ Kim filed the $6 million dollar lawsuit against Lil’ Cease in July of 2005, claiming the former Junior M.A.F.I.A. member illegally used her name and likeness to promote his DVD The Chronicles of Junior M.A.F.I.A. Part II: Reloaded.”
Good for her, maybe now she can get her ride back from the repo man. SMH.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.