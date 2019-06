Ja Morant said his dad was his first hater, then his dad came to the draft dressed like he’s going to the Playa Hater’s Ball. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/EUpv2zCHhu — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) June 20, 2019

Hilarious NBA Draft Tweets

Last night’s 2019 NBA Draft featured teary-eyed future millionaires and very questionable fashion choices with a delightful millennial twist that sparked hilarious Twitter shenanigans the whole entire night.

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the 2019 NBA Draft.