Poor Thang: Jess Hilarious Posts & Deletes That Her “Soulmate” Kountry Wayne Is Better Off Going Back To His Wife

Jess Hilarious Vents Over Kountry Wayne Situation

Jess Hilarious had some stuff to get off of her chest last night, pretty obviously pertaining to her real life.

The comedian posted and deleted a rant about a familiar situation involving a married man:

“You ever been in a situation where you just rushing to find love so you jump and get married? But THEN you find your soul mate?”

Jess said about the situation.

“So now you leave her, get with somebody else, and 4 months later ya’ll break up. So now you looking dumb. Then you get to thinking to yourself ‘maybe this b-tches soul wasn’t what I thought it was cracked up to be.’ Maybe that’s why you should’ve cheated with her first. Like a test run, just to see.”

Interesting, because Jess Hilarious and married stand up comedian Kountry Wayne dated earlier this year. They went public with their relationship in January but called it quits officially at the end of April. The four-month relationship ended on good terms according to both parties. During their courtship, Kountry Wayne gifted Jess a house.

Recently, he’s been back to focusing on his career and his 9 children, but did he return to his wife?

Jess seemingly confirms that Wayne maybe working things out with Gena, his legal wife. She continued her bit about a confused man:

“Everything be good in the beginning but then you find she [your soulmate] smoke, but you don’t smoke…she drink, you don’t drink…you vegan, so you eat plants, she don’t…she rolls them up. So, now you see your wife’s soul may be a little better. She just got boring for a second. But that’s why you say ‘for better or for worse’. When the going gets rough you can’t just go around auditioning for souls like it’s a damn TV show. Stay with your wife.”

Fun fact, Kountry Wayne is a proud vegan who doesn’t drink or smoke. He also refrains from cursing in his acts. Comments started pouring in on Jess’ take on this and she eventually deleted the rant, but you can catch a part of it HERE. Jess confirms she’s talking about herself during a Dish Nation appearance.

