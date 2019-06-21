Cops Kill People: New Footage Shows Trigger-Lusty LAPD Firing 34 Shots At Unarmed Ryan Twyman [Video]

Video Footage Shows LAPD Killing Unarmed Ryan Twyman

Earlier this week we reported on the 34 bullets that LAPD pigs sent Ryan Twyman’s as the unarmed man attempted to leave a Los Angeles apartment complex.

Today, the cops have released a spin video in an attempt to make it seem like the officers who killed Twyman were acting in lockstep with department protocol.

They were not.

Peep the video below.

Gotta say, it’s sad to see a sista standing in front of the camera carrying water for these f**kass cops.

Check out the LAPD department policy about officers discharging their weapons according to the LATimes:

Department policy says deputies should not fire at a moving vehicle, or its occupants, unless a person in the automobile is “imminently threatening a department member or another person present with deadly force by means other than the moving vehicle.” The policy states that the vehicle itself “shall not presumptively constitute a threat that justifies the use of deadly force.”

Sounds open and shut to us. These cops violated and gotta pay the price. Period.