Cheers To The Freakin’ Weekend: A Ridiculously Radiant Rihanna Goes Day Drinking With Seth Meyers [Video]

Seth Meyers And Rihanna Play Drinking Games & Sing Songs Together

Rihanna and Seth Meyers just might be the duo we never knew we needed.

The Fenty mogul stopped by a bar in NYC to go day drinking with the Late Night host and as you might imagine, things end up getting a little out of hand. Seth mixes some cocktails inspired by Rihanna songs, they play a drinking game, and the pair even sing along to one of Rih’s biggest hits–and the latter seems to happen after all the liquor is flowing through their system.

Check out the video down below to see some pure comedy from an unexpected pair–you won’t be disappointed (well, unless you’re expecting her to talk about some new music).