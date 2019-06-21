Life’s Not Fair: Man Who Won $30 MILLION In Lottery During Divorce Must Split Earnings With Ex-Wife

Man Who Won $30 Million Lottery Money Must Share Earnings With Ex-Wife

One Detroit man had to share the wealth since, out of all the days to win the lottery, he HAD to win it while in the middle of a divorce.

According to Detroit Free Press, Rich Zelasko won $30 MILLION after playing the lottery and now he has to split it with his ex-wife Mary Beth since they were in the middle of their divorce.

The two were separated for two years when Zelasko bought the Mega Millions ticket in 2013. The former couple’s divorce wasn’t finalized until 2018 and now the Michigan appeals court has explained that Zelasko has to share his winnings.

“Rich was lucky, but it was his luck, not Mary’s, that produced the lottery proceeds,” Rich Zelasko’s attorney tried to argue in a court filing.

Arbitrator John Mills begged to differ, saying the ticket was marital property. The couple had agreed to let Mills make certain decisions during the divorce process.

The appeals court found no errors last week. So looks like Zelasko is only $15 million rich.

I MEEEAN we wouldn’t be complaining, but still…

Damn.