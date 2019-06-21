The Breakfast Club: Trina Talks About Her New Album ‘The One,’ Her Least Favorite Ex & More [Video]

Trina Stops By The Breakfast Club To Talk About Her New Album

Trina’s latest album, The One, is officially out today–and she’s making her rounds to make sure the world knows about this brand new project.

Most recently, the rapper stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk to DJ Envy and Angela Yee about the album, where she gets the inspiration for her songs, riding face, and her least favorite ex. Peep the interview down below to hear what da baddest bi**h herself has to say about all that and much more: