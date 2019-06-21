Teen Allegedly Murders Friend After Catfish Promises Her $9 Million For The Footage

Denali Brehmer Accused Of Murdering Friend For Catfish

A bizarre story about an Alaskan teen accused of murdering her friend for a price is making national headlines. Denali Brehmer, 18, was arrested for the murder of Cynthia “CeeCee” Hoffman after authorities said she killed her June 2 in rural Anchorage.

KTVA reports that investigators believe Denali was coerced into the murder by Darin Schilmiller of New Salisbury, Indiana, who posed as a millionaire named “Tyler” online and offered her $9 million or more to “rape and murder someone in Alaska.” That “someone” would turn out to be Denali’s friend CeeCee who was found bound with duct tape and shot in the back of the head.

The news station adds that both Schilmiller and Brehmer were indicted on child pornography charges after authorities found texts between them where Brehmer and the man discussed plans to sexually assault a minor. Authorities later found videos of Brehmer performing the act.

Denali’s friends Kayden McIntosh, 16; Caleb Leyland, 19 and two other teens whose names haven’t been released, are accused of conspiring with her to murder CeeCee Hoffman. They were each promised a cut of the $9 million.

CeeCee Hoffman’s dad has since spoken out and he’s devastated that his daughter who was developmentally delayed, was betrayed by people she considered friends.

“The only thing I know is that my daughter trusted these people, my daughter just wanted friends,” Timothy Hoffman said according to CBS News. “Now I have to bury her, and that is wrong,” he added. “My daughter was an angel,” he said. “She was a daddy’s girl.”

