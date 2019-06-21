Nicki Minaj & Tracy Chapman Headed To Private Mediation Over Copyright Infringement Case (Exclusive)

Nicki Minaj And Tracy Chapman Embroiled In Suit Over Song Sample

A federal court judge has ordered Tracy Chapman and Nicki Minaj to try to make a deal on their copyright infringement case out of court.

California Federal Court Judge Virginia Phillips ordered the artists to seek private arbitration in the case, which accuses Minaj of sampling Chapman’s copyrighted song “Baby Can I Hold You,” for her song “Sorry,” without permission.

Minaj denied Chapman’s infringement claim, saying Chapman did not own the copyright for “Baby Can I Hold You,” and said her use of the song was protected under the “Fair Use” law.

The judge gave Chapman and Minaj until the end of this summer to attend private arbitration, in the hopes that an expert mediator could help them resolve it. If they can’t make a deal, then the case will head to trial in February 2020, court papers state.