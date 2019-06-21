50 Cent, Wendy Williams & Dave Chappelle To Receive Stars On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class Of 2020 Announced

There’s a new batch of Hollywood elite getting their names added to the coveted Hollywood Walk Of Fame. A new group of entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Recording and Radio have been selected to receive stars.

The group was announced by previous HWOF honoree Vanessa Williams, a committee member for the 2019-2020 Selection Committee, alongside Rana Ghadban, President & CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Honorees include 50 Cent, Wendy Williams, Spike Lee, Mahershala Ali, Terry Crews, Dave Chappelle, Octavia Spencer and a ton of others.

The complete Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2020 is below:

In the category of MOTION PICTURES: Mahershala Ali, Batman, Ruth E. Carter, Laurence Fishburne, Chris Hemsworth, Spike Lee, Julia Roberts, Octavia Spencer and Lina Wertmüller

In the category of TELEVISION: Christina Applegate, Andy Cohen, Cindy Crawford, Terry Crews, Harry Friedman, Kathie Lee Gifford, Nigel Lythgoe, Milo Ventimiglia, Burt Ward, Wendy Williams, Dr. Phil McGraw and Andy Kaufman (Posthumous)

In the category of RECORDING: Elvis Costello, Sir Lucian Grainge, Billy Idol, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Alicia Keys, Andy Madadian, Mo Ostin, Bobby Rydell, Alejandro Sanz, Tanya Tucker and Muddy Waters (Posthumous)

In the category of LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE: Dave Chappelle and Billy Porter

In the category of RADIO: Susan Stamberg

