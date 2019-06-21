Pure Comedy: Anthony Anderson Talks His Son’s “Bro-mitzvah,” Going To The Dispensary, & More With Desus & Mero [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Anthony Anderson Chops It Up With The Bodega Boys
On this Thursday’s episode of the number one show in late night, Desus & Mero chat with Anthony Anderson about his brand new movie on Netflix, Beats.
While he’s in the building, the Black-ish actor also touches on things like throwing his son a “bro-mitzvah,” almost taking out Chadwick Boseman in a basketball game before he filmed Black Panther, Mero’s trip to the weed dispensary in Los Angeles, and their all-time favorite foods.
Peep the full interview below to hear these three drop some endless gems.
